From Detroit's West Side To The Music Scene Everywhere, Jonnie Morris Unveils New Single, Big Stepper”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The single, available on October 5th, is the follow-up to his 2021 album,“Dreams from the Bottom.”
I try to create music that can empower and encourage people to keep fighting and never give up.” - Jonnie Morris
DETROIT, MI, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- On October 5th, Detroit-based artist Jonnie Morris unveils his newest single, "Big Stepper." The track will be available on all of the major streaming platforms, marking the follow-up to his 2021 album,“Dreams from the Bottom.”
Drawing influence from some of hip-hop's most iconic luminaries, such as DMX, NotoriB.I.G, Eminem, and Royce Da 5'9, the track is a powerful and uplifting ode to hope and resilience in the face of adversity.
“I'm really excited for everyone to hear this single,” says Morris.“As a songwriter, I try to create music that can empower and encourage people to keep fighting and never give up. That's what I want people to take away from this track.”
Jonnie Morris has had an impressive career tfar. After discovering hip-hop as a fitting outlet to channel his feelings at a young age, the artist has developed his songwriting chops, often incorporating his feelings and experiences into his music. His music combines the energy of modern hip-hop with the melodies of the contemporary alternative scene, and his releases continue to earn him praise from fans and industry insiders alike.
Fans of hip-hop, modern alternative music, and the artist can look forward to more releases from Jonnie Morris in the near future.
Instagram:
Twitter: @jonnie313morris
Facebook:
Linktree:
Official Website: Jonniemorrismusic.com
Spotify:
Jonnie Morris
Jonnie Morris
MENAFN18092023003118003196ID1107092291
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.