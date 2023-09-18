Cbc Summit Addressing Banking And Compliance Challenges For The Crypto Industry Kicks Off Next Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- " Shape the future of banking and compliance in the crypto industry alongside executives, compliance officers, government regulators, and the leading companies in the space."
The much-anticipated CBC Summit , an executive-level event featuring 100+ industry leaders and regulators focused on crypto banking and compliance, is happening this September 28th in Washington, D.C.
The Summit will feature some of the leading companies in the space, including:
Anchorage Digital
BankProv
BankWyse
BitAML
Circle
CipherTrace
Coinbase
Electric Capital
Elliptic
FalconX
Flipside Crypto
Gemini Trust Company
Kraken
Ledger
National Credit Union Administration (NCUA)
Olliv by CoinFlip
Paxos
Perkins Coie
Stripe
Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
TBD
U.S. Department of the Treasury, OFAC
U.S. Department of Justice
Washington D.C. Department of Insurance,
Securities and Banking
Wyre
...and more
Panel topics at CBC Summit 2023 include:
To bank, or not to bank, the crypto industry What do crypto exchanges & crypto-related companies look for in a banking partner? Standing up a bank's crypto compliance program Crypto contributions to battling financial crime FIAT On-ramps & Off-ramps
CBC Summit will also include significant government regulator attendance with speakers from the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), U.S Department of Justice, and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Highlighting the importance of industry and government participation, CBC Summit Keynote Speaker Avichal Garg of Electric Capital adds, "Banking and compliance challenges are consistently top of mind for the crypto industry, and I'm glad that CBC Summit is bringing together industry leaders and government regulators to collaborate on a path forward."
Space is limited for this executive-level event. Register now
for the inaugural CBC Summit on September 28th, 2023, at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C. (REGISTER ).
