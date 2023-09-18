Lgi Homes Commences Its Premier Sales Event Of The Year

“We are excited to bring back our popular Make Your Move National Sales Event,” said Eric Lipar, Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes.“This event gives our customers the opportunity to purchase a beautiful new home while realizing significant savings. Our focontinues to be on making homeownership attainable for first time homebuyers, and this event highlights how we are doing that while also providing the industry's best customer experience.”

Rachel Eaton, LGI Homes' Chief Marketing Officer added,“LGI Homes has dedicated the last 20 years to making the dream of homeownership possible for families across the nation. With move-in ready inventory and exceptional financing incentives available during this event, LGI Homes is making that dream more attainable than ever before.”

The Make Your Move Sales Event is running now through October 31st, allowing buyers the opportunity to purchase and close on their new home before the year ends. Interested buyers are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com/MakeYourMove and contact the community of their choice to learn more about the immediate move-in opportunities available.

