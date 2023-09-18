There's Something About Robins Is A Visual Tribute To The Beauty Of These Majestic Birds

There's Something About ROBINS

There's Something About ROBINS debuts as the #1 New Release in its genre on Amazon

PLYMOUTH,, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is thrilled to announce the release of There's Something About ROBINS, by author and wildlife photographer Nick Vakalopoulos . It will be released September 19, 2023, on Amazon , Barnes & Noble and other online retailers, and has already reached the #1 spot on Amazon New Release chart for Children's Photography Books.

There's Something About ROBINS is a beautiful poetic tribute to Robins with artwork derived from Nick's many years as a wildlife photographer. It is an informative resource that takes readers into the world of Robins and their daily activities. This photography book for children will be embraced by nature lovers and curichildren alike.

Vakalopoulos shares that he has had a lifetime appreciation for Robins since he was a teen. He nursed a Robin back to health, with the support of his parents, and once it was strong, healthy, and able to fly, he released it back into the wild where it belonged. This began his journey capturing the beauty theses common birds.

“Ever since then, the Robin has been and will remain my favorite bird,” said Vakalopoulos.“Now as a wildlife photographer, I've had a special interest in capturing photos of Robins in action for many years. Observing all of their movements and habits prompted me to write the words in this book.”

The photos featured in the book were processed through a computer art filter to give them a painterly quality. This creative venture came about in a divine and organic way over a long time.

“My hope is that this book inspires a sense of wonderment and reverence, not just for Robins but for all of nature and creation,” Vakalopoulos shared.

“A beautiful ode to Robins accompanied by gorgeartwork that nature lovers will truly appreciate,” said award-winning author Stacy Padula.

About Briley & Baxter Publications

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children's, science fiction, self-help and inspirational. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.

