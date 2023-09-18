Altos Partners Welcomes Scott Durham As Its Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Durham brings a wealth of financial/accounting leadership and M&A experience from a variety of industries
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Altos Partners is pleased to announce that Scott Durham has joined the firm as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Durham's responsibilities include all financial, accounting, tax, and benefits functions, leadership of due diligence on transactions, and ongoing advisory of group companies. He has also joined the boards of directors of Iron City Waste Holdings and JL Filtration Holding Co.
Mr. Durham is a highly experienced business leader with a proven ability to implement strategic and analytical solutions in a variety of industries. He began his career in public accounting with Ernst & Young and later moved to Deloitte where he was successively promoted within its M&A Transaction Services group. Thereafter, Mr. Durham served as Accounting Director for RaceTrac Petroleum where he led a team of accountants responsible for financial reporting, general ledger, and close processes for Metroplex Energy, Inc., RaceTrac's $3 billion fuel supply business. Just prior to Altos, he was Vice President, Finance for BCD Travel where Mr. Durham led corporate development activities and special projects in the Americas region, including the acquisitions of Adelman Travel Group and other travel & technology companies.
“Scott comes with a unique combination of accounting, finance and M&A experience coupled with previM&A engagements in solid waste and filtration, which make him a“unicorn” find for Altos,” stated Managing Director, Ryan Franco. Scott Durham added,“I am honored to take on this new role at Altos and look forward to working with Ryan and our industry partners. Altos is well positioned for growth with its current and future platforms and I'm excited to do my part in creating long-term value”.
About Altos Partners
Altos is a control investor in North American-based industrial service and process technology companies. The firm has an indefinite investment horizon and facilitates the growth of its group companies through strategic advisory, human capital management, and capital structure optimization. Altos is currently pursuing buy-and-build programs in two distinct industry verticals: (i) solid waste management and (ii) filtration + separation services and products. For more information about Altos, please visit .
