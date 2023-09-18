Delray Chamber Education Fund (Dcef) Raises $36,000 For Local Delray Schools

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
In it's 5th annual education breakfast, DCEF was proud to announce the funds raised throughout 2023 for Delray Schools
DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Education is at the heart of community development, and the Delray Chamber of Commerce takes immense pride in its commitment to supporting our local educational system.
On August 24th, 2023, the Aloft Hotel in Delray Beach was abuzz with enthusiasm and purpose as over 175 community leaders, including representatives from our City leadership, City Commission, Palm Beach County School District leadership, School Board members, the CRA, Delray Beach Principals, business and community members, and local residents, gathered to support the Annual Delray Chamber Education Fund (DCEF) Education Breakfast.
The event served as a powerful testament to the Delray community's dedication to education. We firmly believe that education not only defines the character of a community but also shapes the workforce, a critical consideration in a world grappling with workforce shortages across industries.
One of the highlights of the breakfast program was the announcement that the DCEF had raised an impressive $36,000 to benefit Delray Beach's eight public schools. These funds will play a pivotal role in enhancing the educational experience for students, further bolstering DCEF's commitment to educational excellence.
The DCEF's fundraising efforts were driven by the innovative Shelter project, championed by Delray's dedicated City Commissioner Ryan Boylston. The Shelter initiative not only generates significant funding for our schools but also raises awareness about the schools while making Delray's stops more attractive. The initiiative invited local businesses to sponsor the renovation of shelters with creative wraps highlighting one of Delray's eight local public schools.
DCEF is proud to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of its key sponsors for this year's breakfast: Old School Square, a renowned nonprofit, and 4 Ever Young. Their unwavering support played a pivotal role in the success of this event and the funds raised through it.
The Annual Delray Chamber Education Fund (DCEF) Education Breakfast was graced by esteemed individuals from the education sector. The Master of Ceremonies, Stephanie Susskind, WPTV education reporter, and the Keynote Speaker, Michael Burke, Superintendent of the Palm Beach County School District, delivered inspirational messages that underscored the significance of education in the Delray Beach community.
The event outlined the distribution of $36,000 in awards to local schools, namely Atlantic High, Carver Middle School, Pine Crest Elementary, Village Academy, Orchard View, Banyan Creeks, PlumSchool of the Arts, and S.D. Spady. Each of these schools received $3,000 from the proceeds of the Shelter project, coupled with an additional $1,500 in sponsorship funds from the breakfast. This equates to a total contribution of $4,500 to each school, reinforcing DCEF's commitment to their success.
Furthermore, DCEF is excited to announce an ongoing campaign aimed at supporting the teachers in these schools. The DCEF has established a wish list of essential items, available on their website, DelrayEducation.org, to ensure Delray's hardest working educators have the resources they need to nurture the minds of the community's future leaders.
DCEF extends heartfelt gratitude to the main event sponsor, Square off the Square, and other sponsors who played a significant role in making this event a resounding success. These sponsors include 4EverYoung, Stuart & Shelby, Carousel Development, Southstate Bank, Marcy and Leona Chanin Foundation, Roots & Wings, State Farm Insurance, PNC Bank, and the Delray Beach Public Library.
In conclusion, the Annual Delray Chamber Education Fund (DCEF) Education Breakfast was a remarkable testament to Delray Beach's dedication to education. DCEF looks forward to a continued partnership with local schools and businesses to ensure that education remains at the forefront of Delray Beach's growth and prosperity.
About DCEF
The task force developed a revitalization plan including a new mission statement, creating an independent board of directors separate from the Chamber and a new name for the organization –The Delray Chamber Education Fund (DCEF). The goal of the newly re-purposed DCEF is to“advance the Delray Beach community through supporting innovative educational programming, services and resources”. Active fund raising provides the money necessary to achieve such a challenging but important goal. The Delray Chamber Education Fund provides a mutually beneficial relationship with the complete range of Chamber activities by leveraging its philanthropic activities with the Chamber's 900 pmembers representing all sectors of our local economy.
