Global Media Congress, International Broadcasting Convention Strengthen Collaboration, Knowledge Share

AMSTERDAM, 18th September, 2023 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Emirates News Agency (WAM), led by Director-General Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, visited Amsterdam to review the prospects of enhancing cooperation involving the Global Media Congress (GMC) in Abu Dhabi and the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam.



The delegation held several meetings with senior officials of IBC that focused on identifying specific ways to work together to develop and implement new technologies that will enable them to create and deliver more engaging, informative, and accessible media content to audiences around the world.

Al Rayssi emphasised the critical role of modern technologies in boosting the significance of media and delivering superior, more interactive, and trustworthy content to recipients, stakeholders, and the general public. He observed that new technologies have enabled the rapid and effective dissemination of information, news, and targeted media content to a broader audience.



“We are looking forward to fostering collaboration between the two major media events in a way that utilises cutting-edge technologies to create new and innovative ways to engage audiences from around the world,” Al Rayssi said.



The WAM delegation visited several pavilions at IBC, where they were able to see and experience firsthand the latest innovations in the television and media broadcasting sector. They also had the opportunity to meet with technology developers from the exhibiting companies to learn more about the specific features and benefits of their products and services. Additionally, the delegation held discussions with experts and specialists from leading manufacturing companies to discuss trends in the industry and how these latest technologies can be used to enhance the quality and efficiency of television and media broadcasting operations.

GMC, organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with WAM, is an

ideal platform for businesses to connect with global thought leaders, learn about the latest trends, and collaborate on new ideas. After a very successful first edition last year, the second edition will take place from 14-16 November 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

IBC is known as the prime event for media, entertainment and technology. Held every year, it leads professionals from over 170 countries to Amsterdam for 5 days of networking and great new content.