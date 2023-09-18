Grace Preservation First Global Conference To Begin On 20Th September

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Grace Preservation First Global Conference will begin in Abu Dhabi on 20th September.

The two-day conference, organised by the ERC, will witness the participation of a number of experts in the fields of sustainability, agriculture, water, food security and environment.

The Conference coincides with the Year of Sustainability launched by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in addition to the UAE's preparations to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28).

Through the Grace Preservation First Global Conference, the ERC aims to enhance the future of grace preservation and promote global cooperation towards adopting a sustainable approach to preserve grace and prevent waste.

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) was announced as the strategic media partner for the Grace Preservation First Global Conference, in accordance with the memorandum of understanding recently signed between WAM and ERC on the“Preservation of Grace” project.