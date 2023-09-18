Multifamily Difference Maker - Skyview Flats Built By Ascension

Skyview Flats. Next generation apartments.

"With the development of Skyview Flats, our goal was to create a home for our residents that addresses their post-pandemic needs and set our property apart from more traditional multifamily communities." - Jim Wood, President

Ascension is a vertically integrated investment, development, construction, and management firm that specializes in realizing the economic potential of multifamily assets. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Houston, Ascension has acquired/renovated or developed over 9,000 multifamily units across Texas.

