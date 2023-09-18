Notification Of The Appointment Of The Auditor Of Admirals Group As For The Financial Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Admirals Group AS announces that it has appointed the auditing company AS PricewaterhouseCoopers (registry code 10142876) as the company's auditor for the financial year 2023. The auditor is remunerated in accordance with the contract to be concluded.
Further information:
Kaia Gil
Communication Manager of Admirals Group AS
+372 53 413 764
MENAFN18092023004107003653ID1107092194
