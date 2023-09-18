Cal Coast Companies Unveils New Real Estate Development Project: San Leandro Marina Redevelopment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Rich Lamphere
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Cal Coast Companies is thrilled to announce their latest venture: the San Leandro Marina Redevelopment. This ambitiproject, located in San Leandro, California, aims to transform the San Leandro Marina Park into an integrated, master-planned development that will bring new life and opportunities to the area.
The San Leandro Marina Redevelopment is a public/private partnership with the City of San Leandro. After an extensive Request for Proposal (RFP) process in 2008, the City selected Cal Coast as the master developer for the redevelopment of the 52-acre site surrounding the city's marina.
The comprehensive plan for the San Leandro Marina Redevelopment includes an array of exciting components that will enhance the community and create a vibrant, multi-use destination. These components consist of:
- 285 Unit Multi-Family Apartment Units: This will feature a modern, thoughtfully designed multi-family residential complex, providing high-quality housing options for residents.
- 220 Key Hotel and 7,500-Square-Foot Conference Center: An upscale hotel and conference center will cater to both business and leisure travelers, offering exceptional amenities and facilities for varievents and gatherings.
- 200 Units of Housing: The development will incorporate both single family and townhome style homes to accommodate different lifestyles and preferences, contributing to the growth and diversity of the community.
- New Restaurants: Three new restaurants will be introduced, creating culinary destinations for residents and visitors to enjoy diverse cuisines and memorable dining experiences.
- New Community Library: The project includes the establishment of a state-of-the-art community library, fostering a love for knowledge and providing an educational hub for the residents of San Leandro.
- 25-Acre Passive Public Park and Promenade: A vast, meticulously designed public park and promenade spanning 25 acres will provide a serene outdoor space for leisure activities and community gatherings, with stunning views of the San FranciBay.
The San Leandro Marina Redevelopment is projected to generate approximately 1,660 new jobs, contributing to the economic growth and prosperity of the shoreline areas. For more information on the San Leandro Marina Redevelopment project visit their website .
About Cal Coast Companies:
Cal Coast Companies is a reputable real estate development company dedicated to creating innovative and sustainable projects. With a foon community engagement and delivering exceptional results, Cal Coast Development has earned a reputation for excellence in the industry. Through strategic partnerships and a commitment to quality, Cal Coast Development aims to enhance communities and create lasting impact.
About Rich Lamphere:
Rich Lamphere is a respected Builder known for his exceptional craftsmanship, attention to detail, and dedication to his craft. With a wealth of experience and a passion for creating exceptional mult-family and commercial developments, Lamphere has built an impressive portfolio of successful projects throughout California, particularly in Los Angeles, San Diego, and the Bay Area. Rich looks forward to being involved with Cal Coast and this iconic project on the San FranciBay.
