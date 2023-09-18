Factory Sachi Celebrates World Languages For Kids As Book Authority's 2023 Best New Language Ebook Winner!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
World Languages for Kids
World Languages for Kids" as Book Authority's 2023 Best New Language eBook Winner!
A perfect gift for the little linguists in your life, families will enjoy revisiting its pages again and again
The Award-Winning Children's Book Opens Doors for Young Minds to Explore a Multicultural World Through Language Learning Now it's your turn! Why don't we go out and make friends from all over the world where many different people, languages, cultures, and especially YOU make it so unique and beautiful!” - "World Languages for Kids" - page 31TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Factory Sachi , a leading children's book publisher, proudly announces its latest triumph: "World Languages for Kids " has garnered the winner's title in Book Authority's 2023 Best New Language eBooks category .
Specifically designed for children aged 3 to 8, the book serves as a colorful gateway to 15 diverse languages from around the world. Employing an interactive and engaging teaching method, it turns language learning into a joyful and accessible experience.
The book is the inspired work of author and illustrator Sachiko Otohata. A seasoned traveller, Sachiko took inspiration from her son's fascination with a library book featuring animal sounds in multiple languages. Recognizing a void in children's literature that champions linguistic diversity, she set out to fill it with her vibrant, hand-painted watercolor illustrations and simple, relatable words from varicultures.
In honor of this significant milestone, Factory Sachi is hosting a 5 day-long free eBook promotion on Amazon Kindle from September 22nd to September 26th, Pacific Time.
Factory Sachi remains steadfast in its commitment to publishing premium children's books that nurture empathy, global understanding, and cultural awareness. By exposing young minds to the rich tapestry of global languages and cultures, the publisher aims to cultivate a future generation of compassionate, globally-minded citizens.
"World Languages for Kids" is available for purchase at major book retailers and on Amazon. For more details, please visit Factory Sachi's website.
