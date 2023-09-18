Crypto Corner Podcast: Cryptocurrency Stocks in the News: (NasdaqGS: HUT) (OTC: CORZQ) (TSX: WNDR)

Today's podcast is sponsored by Fintech Company AppTech Payments Corp. (NasdaqCM:APCX ) .

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NasdaqGS:HUT ) has announced that the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Canada has issued a final order approving its business combination with U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. (dbaBitcoin Corp). This will see Hut 8 and USBTC combine in an all-stock merger of equals and the combined company will be named Hut 8 Corp. (New Hut) and will be a U.S.-domiciled entity. According to the press release, New Hut "intends to list its shares on Nasdaq and the TSX under the trading symbol "HUT" following the completion of the Transaction, subject to the approval of Nasdaq and the TSX."

Core Scientific, Inc. (OTC:CORZQ ) and CelsMining LLC - the Bitcoin (BTC ) mining subsidiary of CelsNetwork - have announced an agreement to sell Core Scientific's Ward County, Texas (Cedarvale) Bitcoin mining data center site to Celsand to settle all existing litigation between the two parties for total cash consideration of $14 million. Adam Sullivan, CEO of Core Scientific, commented:

"We are pleased to resolve all existing litigation related to CelsMining. With unwavering focus, we continue to deliver on our commitment to enhance the operational excellence of the organization and emerge from our restructuring process later this year even stronger. Executing our three-year roadmap to drive growth, we plan to expand our two operational Texas data centers to provide sufficient capacity forto remain one of the largest and most efficient Bitcoin producers at scale in North America."

Bitbuy Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX:WNDR ), is collaborating with Canada's largest Bitcoin ATM provider, Localcoin. According to the press release, Bitbuy was selected by Localcoin for its "scale, commitment to the Canadian market and strong regulatory positioning." Dean Skurka, President and CEO of WonderFi, said:

"We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership between Bitbuy and Localcoin, two of Canada's most established consumer brands for digital assets. With access to deep liquidity through the Bitbuy marketplace, and Localcoin's extensive network of user-friendly ATMs, we firmly believe that this partnership exemplifies a commitment to offering seamless and user-friendly solutions for buying and selling digital assets."

