Landmark Celebrates Horlogical Masterpieces At Timeless Watch Week

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 18 September 2023 - As the epitome of style and luxury, LANDMARK is proud to present the inaugural "TIMELESS Watch Week", a glamormasterpiece showcase of the very best of the esteemed Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG). This special celebration of vitality, creativity, and excellence in contemporary watchmaking presents 84 distinguished timepieces, each vying for the highest honor in the world of horology.





Winners of each of the 15 GPHG categories will receive a Golden hand statuette inspired by Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel fre'The Creation of Adam'.

The GPHG is a beacon of global watchmaking excellence, an annual award held in Geneve to highlight and reward the most remarkable contemporary creations and promote the watchmaking art worldwide. Prior to the November Gala Awards ceremony, the nominated finalist timepieces feature in an international travelling 'preview' exhibition. "TIMELESS Watch Week", which takes place from September 29 to October 1, 2023 at LANDMARK Centricity, marks the eagerly anticipated return of the GPHG exhibition to Hong Kong after a hiasince 2018.



LANDMARK "TIMELESS Watch Week" plays host to the prestigihorological showcase offering a unique opportunity for discerning watch collectors and aficionados in Hong Kong to share in the experience of horological culture in the company of experienced experts. The international exhibition, curated in partnership with Tatler GMT, features 84 exquisite watches from over 50 brands across 14 distinct categories * , including Ladies and Men's Complication, Chronograph, Tourbillion and Mechanical Exception, all vying for the ultimate "Aiguille d'Or" Grand Prix best-in-show award, judged by a jury of 30 GPHG academy members who will evaluate the final nominations in person in Geneve at the grand GPHG awards ceremony in November.



The public exhibition is open in exclusive hourly sessions with complimentary booking registration. Visitors can also unlock the secrets behind iconic timepieces by sign-up for the distinguished masterclasses and in-depth panel discussions led by renowned horological experts. These highly sought-after sessions, available only by pre-booking and with limited-entry, cover a wide array of horological topics including expert advice on the Art of Watch Collecting with an interactive insight into specific niche watch categories; narratives on Building Personal Collections and Female Perspectives on watch collecting in an industry that has traditionally been considered male-centric. This is an exceptional chance to learn directly from the industry's most revered authorities, expanding your knowledge and appreciation for the art and heritage of watchmaking. In providing watch aficionados with a truly unique opportunity to get up close with the intricacies of the craft of horology, international watchmaker Peter Glomb will host an Expert Watchmaker Watch Assembly Master Class, offering collectors hands-on guidance to creating a personalised dial for their own watches.



The TIMELESS Watch Week exhibition opens to the public from September 29 until Oct 1, with pre-registration required for each of the one hourly sessions throughout the day from 10am until 7pm. Pre-booking is also required for each of the limited-entry Panel and Masterclass sessions. Booking registrations and further details can be found at .



LANDMARK is immersing itself in the alluring realm and highly sophisticated world of horology, honoring the exceptional artistry of watchmaking while cultivating a vibrant community of discerning enthusiasts in Hong Kong. From seasoned horological connoisseurs to burgeoning collectors, LANDMARK continues to curate extraordinary experiences that both embody the quintessence of a sophisticated lifestyle and invite Hong Kong's discerning watch aficionados to expand their horological understanding through enlightening interactions with a community of like-minded enthusiasts who share their fervor.



Featured Watch Categories:





Ladies'

Women's watches comprising the following indications only – hours, minutes, seconds, simple date (day of the month), power reserve, classic moon phases – and potentially adorned with a maximum 9-carat gemsetting.





Ladies' Complication

Women's watches that are remarkable in terms of their mechanical creativity and complexity. These watches may feature all kinds of classic and/or innovative complications and indications.

Men's

Men's watches comprising the following indications only – hours, minutes, seconds, simple date (day of the month), power reserve, classic moon phases – and potentially adorned with a maximum 9-carat gemsetting.

Men's Complication





Men's watches that are remarkable in terms of their mechanical creativity and complexity. These watches may feature all kinds of classic and/or innovative complications and indications.

Iconic

Watches stemming from an emblematic collection or model that has been exercising a lasting influence on watchmaking history and the watch market for more than 20 years.

Tourbillon

Men's mechanical watches comprising at least one tourbillon.

Calendar and Astronomy

Men's mechanical watches comprising at least one calendar and/or astronomical complication.

Mechanical Exception

Watches featuring a special mechanism, such as an innovative or sophisticated display, an automaton, a striking or any other acoustic function, a special escapement, a belt-driven movement or comprising another original and/or exceptional horological concept.

Chronograph

Mechanical watches comprising at least one chronograph indication.

Sports

Watches linked to the world of sport, whose functions, materials and design are suited to physical exercise.

Jewellery

Watches demonstrating exceptional mastery of the art of jewellery and gemsetting, and also distinguished by the choice of stones.

Artistic Crafts

Watches demonstrating exceptional mastery of one or several artistic techniques such as enamelling, lacquering, engraving, guilloché (engine-turning), skeleton-working.

"Petite Aiguille"





Watches with a retail price between CHF 2,000 and CHF 8,000.

Challenge

Watches with a retail price equal to or under CHF 2,000.



BULGARI - OCTO ROMA STRIKING PAPILLON TOURBILLON

CHOPARD - L.U.C 1860

Dior - GRAND SOIR AUTOMATE ETOILE DE MONSIEUR DIOR

Gucci - G-TIMELESS PLANETARIUM WITH COLORED STONES

HERMÈS - ARCEAU PETITE LUNE

LOUIS VUITTON - TAMBOUR OPERA AUTOMATA

VAN CLEEF & ARPELS - LUDO SECRET WATCH

BULGARI - OCTO ROMA STRIKING PAPILLON TOURBILLON

CHOPARD - L.U.C 1860

Dior - GRAND SOIR AUTOMATE ETOILE DE MONSIEUR DIOR

Gucci - G-TIMELESS PLANETARIUM WITH COLORED STONES

HERMÈS - ARCEAU PETITE LUNE

LOUIS VUITTON - TAMBOUR OPERA AUTOMATA

VAN CLEEF & ARPELS - LUDO SECRET WATCH

LANDMARK LANDMARK represents the epitome of top-tier luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences. Drawing from a rich heritage which began in 1904 – LANDMARK today is the luxury shopping destination of Hongkong Land's Central portfolio including 4 iconic connected buildings, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA, LANDMARK CHATER and LANDMARK PRINCE'S. LANDMARK offers approximately 208 of the finest stores and restaurants, all seamlessly linked by pedestrian bridges. From high fashion and accessories to watches and jewellery, from luxury living to beauty and grooming, from international cuisine to authentic gourmet dining, LANDMARK brings the ultimate shopping experience to the discerning customer.GPHG The Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) was created in 2001 and has been run by a public interest foundation since 2011. For more than 20 years, it has pursued its mission of showcasing the international art of watchmaking with the support of its public and private partners, notably its principal partner FGP Swiss & Alps, backed by the participation of all those involved in the industry.