Connected Navigation Systems To Drive Growth In The In-Vehicle Navigation Services Market Through 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigation systems are among the initial in-vehicle innovations added for consumer convenience that have evolved as more technological advancements emerge. With in-vehicle connectivity, use cases for in-vehicle navigation systems have expanded, allowing new opportunities for in-vehicle navigation services.

The analyst has interviewed thought leaders among Tier I suppliers, technology and mapping providers, and varidistinct ecosystem players to create this growth opportunities for in-vehicle navigation services insight.

The research covers the following areas:



Evolution of in-vehicle mapping technology and road map of in-vehicle navigation services:

Overview on in-vehicle navigation market ecosystem

Current market scenario and future outlook

Trends and services that aid market growth

Automotive navigation ecosystem players across mapping and Tier I suppliers

OEM navigation services portfolio Services market sizing forecast

The study focuses on the European and North American automotive industry and forecasts the in-vehicle navigation services market based on in-vehicle connected navigation systems, OEM-enabled services, and the anticipated future of location-based services. The report also analyzes the top growth opportunities for OEMs, Tier I suppliers, and map providers in the automotive connected navigation industry. The research study period is 2022-2030, using a base year of 2022 for all market forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment



Key Findings

In-vehicle Navigation Supplier Value Chain

In-vehicle Mapping Evolution

The Evolution of In-vehicle Navigation Systems and Services

In-vehicle Navigation Ecosystem

Comparative Analysis of EV Charging Vendors

Comparative Analysis of Real-time Traffic Information Vendors

In-house OEM Technology over Smartphone Mirroring

Case Study: General Motors (GM) Smart IVI will Challenge Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Market Landscape: In-vehicle Navigation Future Outlook

Attributes Shaping Navigation

Mapping Supplier Summary

Tier I Supplier Summary

OEM Brand In-vehicle Navigation Service Overview OEM Market Supplier Overview

3. In-vehicle Navigation Trends



Attributes Shaping Navigation

Industry Trends

HD Map Layers: In-vehicle Navigation HD Map Characteristics

HD Maps

Crowdsourced Vision for Real-time Mapping

Voice-based Navigation

AI to Enhance Mapping Technology

AR/XR to Enhance the Next-gen In-vehicle Motion Experience Growth in Revenue with Location-based Connected Navigation

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Current In-vehicle Navigation Services

Future In-vehicle Navigation Services

Connected Navigation Services Revenue: Forecast Assumptions

Navigation System Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Connected Navigation System Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Connected Navigation Services Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

5. Mapping Supplier Profiles



HERE Technologies

TomTom

NavInfo

Google Maps

Mapbox Mapping Supplier Summary

6. Tier I Supplier Profiles



Harman

Panasonic

Continental

Bosch Tier I Supplier Summary

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: OEM Brand Profiles



OEM In-vehicle Navigation Service Overview

OEM Market Supplier Overview

BMW Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services

Ford Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services

GM Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services

Hyundai Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services

Mercedes-Benz Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services

Stellantis Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services

Tesla Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services

Toyota Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services

VW Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services Volvo Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services

8. Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Location-based Services

Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships Growth Opportunity 3: Navigation/Mapping Players Disrupting Automotive Ecosystem

9. Appendix

10. Next Steps

