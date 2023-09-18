Connected Navigation Systems To Drive Growth In The In-Vehicle Navigation Services Market Through 2030

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The "Growth Opportunities for In-vehicle Navigation Services" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigation systems are among the initial in-vehicle innovations added for consumer convenience that have evolved as more technological advancements emerge. With in-vehicle connectivity, use cases for in-vehicle navigation systems have expanded, allowing new opportunities for in-vehicle navigation services.
The analyst has interviewed thought leaders among Tier I suppliers, technology and mapping providers, and varidistinct ecosystem players to create this growth opportunities for in-vehicle navigation services insight.
The research covers the following areas:
Evolution of in-vehicle mapping technology and road map of in-vehicle navigation services: Overview on in-vehicle navigation market ecosystem Current market scenario and future outlook Trends and services that aid market growth Automotive navigation ecosystem players across mapping and Tier I suppliers OEM navigation services portfolio Services market sizing forecast
The study focuses on the European and North American automotive industry and forecasts the in-vehicle navigation services market based on in-vehicle connected navigation systems, OEM-enabled services, and the anticipated future of location-based services. The report also analyzes the top growth opportunities for OEMs, Tier I suppliers, and map providers in the automotive connected navigation industry. The research study period is 2022-2030, using a base year of 2022 for all market forecasts.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Environment
Key Findings In-vehicle Navigation Supplier Value Chain In-vehicle Mapping Evolution The Evolution of In-vehicle Navigation Systems and Services In-vehicle Navigation Ecosystem Comparative Analysis of EV Charging Vendors Comparative Analysis of Real-time Traffic Information Vendors In-house OEM Technology over Smartphone Mirroring Case Study: General Motors (GM) Smart IVI will Challenge Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Market Landscape: In-vehicle Navigation Future Outlook Attributes Shaping Navigation Mapping Supplier Summary Tier I Supplier Summary OEM Brand In-vehicle Navigation Service Overview OEM Market Supplier Overview
3. In-vehicle Navigation Trends
Attributes Shaping Navigation Industry Trends HD Map Layers: In-vehicle Navigation HD Map Characteristics HD Maps Crowdsourced Vision for Real-time Mapping Voice-based Navigation AI to Enhance Mapping Technology AR/XR to Enhance the Next-gen In-vehicle Motion Experience Growth in Revenue with Location-based Connected Navigation
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Market Segmentation Key Competitors Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Current In-vehicle Navigation Services Future In-vehicle Navigation Services Connected Navigation Services Revenue: Forecast Assumptions Navigation System Unit Shipment Forecast by Region Connected Navigation System Unit Shipment Forecast by Region Connected Navigation Services Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
5. Mapping Supplier Profiles
HERE Technologies TomTom NavInfo Google Maps Mapbox Mapping Supplier Summary
6. Tier I Supplier Profiles
Harman Panasonic Continental Bosch Tier I Supplier Summary
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: OEM Brand Profiles
OEM In-vehicle Navigation Service Overview OEM Market Supplier Overview BMW Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services Ford Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services GM Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services Hyundai Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services Mercedes-Benz Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services Stellantis Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services Tesla Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services Toyota Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services VW Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services Volvo Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Location-based Services Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships Growth Opportunity 3: Navigation/Mapping Players Disrupting Automotive Ecosystem
9. Appendix
10. Next Steps
