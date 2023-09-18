Implementation Of Us-Iranian Agreement On Exchange Of Detainees Initiates

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi announced that five citizens of the United States of America who were detained in the Islamic Republic of Iran are now en route to Doha International Airport (DIA) after they had been released in a swap with the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of an agreement between the two nations on exchange of detainees mediated by the State of Qatar.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE Dr. Al Khulaifi added that as part of the implementation of the agreement, the Iranian frozen funds in the Republic of Korea were transferred to Doha accordingly.

His Excellency said the State of Qatar will commence the activation of the humanitarian financial channel. Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered the implementation of this agreement an indicative of the staof the State of Qatar as a trusted international partner in mediation field and a vindication of confidence of all parties in Qatar's neutrality and impartiality.

It also represents a new success to be further added to the remarkable successes of Qatari diplomacy in several regional and international files.

Dr. Al Khulaifi expressed the State of Qatar's hope that the full implementation of the agreement between the United States and Iran will lead to greater understandings that include return to the joint and inclusive action plan.

Concluding his remarks, His Excellency reaffirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region.