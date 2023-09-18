Us President Hails Amir's Role In Qatar-Mediated Detainee Exchange Agreement With Iran

Washington: President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for His Highness's effective role in the process of releasing five American citizens who were detained in Iranian prisons in exchange for the release of several Iranians detained by the United States.

"I give special thanks to the Amir of Qatar and to the Sultan of Oman, both of whom helped facilitate this agreement over many months of difficult and principled American diplomacy," President Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.

"I am grateful to our partners at home and abroad for their tireless efforts to helpachieve this outcome, including the Governments of Qatar, Oman, Switzerland, and South Korea," he added.

Implementation of US-Iranian agreement on exchange of detainees initiates

Earlier today, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, announced that five citizens of the United States of America who were detained in the prisons of the Islamic Republic of Iran are on their way to Doha International Airport after they have been released in exchange for the release of several detainees of the Islamic Republic of Iran held by the United States of America, as part of an agreement between the two countries mediated by the State of Qatar.