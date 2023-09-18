Pharmanovia Acquires Global Central Nervous System (Cns) Portfolio From Sanofi

Pharmanovia, a global pharmaceutical company that commercialises novel medicines and revitalises, extends and expands the lifecycle of established medicines, has today announced the expansion of its neurology portfolio with the acquisition of 11 central nervsystem (CNS) brands from global healthcare company, Sanofi.

The brands span four therapy areas of ongoing unmet need associated with CNS disorders - psycholeptic, anxiolytic, anti-epileptic and anti-psychotic.

Clobazam is from a class of drug called benzodiazepines and can be used to treat anxiety, with or without insomnia or certain psychiatric conditions, in certain patients.1 The acquired brands include Frisium®, Sentil®, Urbanyl®, Urbanil®, Urbanol®, Urbadan®, Noiafren® and Castilium®*. Frisium ® may also be used as adjunctive therapy in epilepsy.1

Phenobarbital (brand: Gardenal®*) is used as an anti-convulsant to treat all forms of epilepsy except absence seizures.2

Cyamemazine (brand: Tercian®*†) is used to treat certain types of psychotic conditions, anxiety in patients where other treatments have failed and also some types of depression in combination with another anti-depressant.3

Prochlorperazine (brand: Stemetil®*) is used to treat vertigo, and nausea and vomiting due to varicauses. It may also be used for other conditions such as schizophrenia, acute mania and as an adjunct to the short-term management of anxiety.4,5

Dr James Burt, Pharmanovia CEO, commented:“Sanofi's decision to divest this established CNS portfolio, with leading brands such as Frisium® and Gardenal®, to Pharmanovia is recognition of our neurology expertise, our capabilities in lifecycle management and reputation of being a trusted divestment partner. We're excited to use this knowledge and our global platform to ensure these important medicines not only continue to be available to the millions of patients who need them, but - through our lifecycle management - continue to evolve to meet patient needs.”

“Through this acquisition, we are not only building depth in geography, but we're also bringing in products that have a clear synergy with our existing portfolio and the core sub-therapy focuses of mental health and epilepsy, where there continues to be significant unmet need.”

*Not all indications are approved in every market. For local indications it is advised to check the local approved label. †Tercian® is only available in France.

About Pharmanovia

Pharmanovia is a global lifecycle management healthcare company. Our purpose is to make medicines fit for tomorrow, to improve the lives of patients globally.

We do this by enhancing established medicines by rediscovering, repurposing or re-engineering iconic brands to improve patient outcomes and experiences both through in-house development and strategic partnerships.

Our diverse and growing team operate in over 160 countries across the globe, delivering high-quality solutions, ethically and sustainably, across our four core therapeutic areas – Endocrinology, Neurology, Cardiovascular and Oncology.

For more information about Pharmanovia, please visit

About Sanofi

Sanofi is an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: to chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Its team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. Sanofi provides potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the centre of its ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY.

