Forex Today: Fed, Bank Of Japan Expected To Hold Rates

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started
TheFederal Reserve and the Bank of Japan will be holding policy meetings this week. Both are expected to leave interest rates on hold, but there has recently been speculation that the Bank of Japan could begin to move its rates higher in 2024 if inflationary pressures become more sustained. Markets will be watching closely for any language there relating to this. Last Friday saw crude oil and
the USD/JPY currency pair
reaching new multi-month high prices, which will be of interest to trend traders. The Forex market is seeing a slightly softerDollar. Since the Tokyo open, theDollar has been the weakest major currency, while the New Zealand Dollar has been the strongest. However, theDollar remains within a valid long-term bullish trend, keeping the USD/JPY currency pair in foon the long side for trend traders. Sugar
and
Cocoa futures
rose strongly Friday to reach new multi-year high prices. There will be a release tomorrow of the reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy meeting minutes.
MENAFN18092023000131011023ID1107091921
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.