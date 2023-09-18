Chad Embassy In Delhi To Be 100Th Diplomatic Mission To Be Accredited To Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn.Asia)
New Delhi, September 18: The Ambassador of Chad to India Dillah Lucienne called on Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda
at the Sri Lanka High Commission in New Delhi.
Chad and Sri Lanka are to sign the agreement establishing formal diplomatic relations shortly, and the arrangements in this regard are in progress.
Once the formal diplomatic relations are established, the Ambassador of Chad in New Delhi will be concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka, making Chad the 100th Diplomatic Mission concurrently accredited to Colombo from New Delhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
END
MENAFN18092023000191011043ID1107091919
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.