Sri Lanka National Defense College Team Meets Envoy Milinda Moragoda

Following the courtesy call, High Commissioner Moragoda interacted with the members of the delegation and shared his views on the current staof diplomatic ties between Sri Lanka and India, elaborating on how the future cooperation is primarily projected to revive Sri Lanka's economy. He also explained the progress made in the fields of economy, energy, and defence in the recent past and underlined the importance of implementing some of the initiatives that have already been agreed by the two countries.

The importance of understanding India and the Indian Ocean dynamics, especially by the senior defence officials who are following the SLNDC course was emphasized by the High Commissioner. Underlining the significance of defence forces contributing to the future progression of the country through strategic inputs, High Commissioner Moragoda stated that the SLNDC could play a major role in this regard by way of shaping the future Sri Lankan military leaders.

Briefing on the outcome of the recent visit of the Sri Lankan President to India, High Commissioner Moragoda stated that the future India-Sri Lanka cooperation would primarily foon connectivity and investment, which are in line with the five key pillars stipulated in the document titled

'Promoting Connectivity, Catalysing Prosperity: India-Sri Lanka Economic Partnership Vision', which was agreed upon by the two leaders.



High Commissioner Moragoda also explained the key thematic areas outlined in the Integrated Country Strategy launched in 2021 for Sri Lanka diplomatic missions in India. In retrospect, he observed the progress that has been made so far in achieving its objectives.

The visiting SLNDC delegation was led by Brigadier

WASR WijedWWV RSP USP ndc psc, the Senior Directing Staff (Army) and comprised of senior officers of the Tri-Services and the Sri Lanka Police.

The SLNDC was established in November 2021 as the premier strategic education establishment in Sri Lanka to develop future policy-makers in the realm of national security, statecraft, governance, diplomacy and international security to strengthen the national security mechanism of the country through a collective intellectual endeavour.

