Florida Poly Ranks As Top 20 Public Engineering Program Nationwide

LAKELAND, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News and World Report ranked Florida Polytechnic University a top 20-public engineering program without a

Ph.D. in the nation, as part of their 2023-2024 Best Colleges list released today. The University was also ranked the No. 1 public college in the Southeast Region for the third consecutive year.

Here's a full list of Florida Poly's U.S. News rankings:

Florida Polytechnic University was nationally ranked a Top 20 public engineering program without a Ph.D. by U.S. News and World Report. The University also was ranked the No. 1 public college in the Southeast for third year in a row. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Polytechnic University)



Top 20 public engineering program without a

Ph.D. in the country

No. 1 public college in the South

No. 2 college in the South among public and private institutions

No. 2 best value public college in the South No. 1 college for veterans in the South

"It's very exciting to see Florida Poly continuing to gain ground nationally as a top provider of core STEM education," said Dr. Randy K. Avent, Florida Poly's president. "We're just about to wrap up our first decade as Florida's only public all-STEM university, and the remarkable accomplishments our students and alumni are having in industry are evidence that our strong curriculum and deliberately small classes provide incredible value and great success."

The U.S. News rankings reflect Florida Poly's continued growth and rising reputation. The University just kicked off its 10th year with an academically impressive fall 2023 incoming class , which included increased enrollment of graduate and transfer students. The University also recently expanded its academic offerings by adding two new degrees – civil engineering and industrial engineering – to strengthen the curriculum's alignment with industry needs.

Florida Poly's growth on camis another factor that showcases its success. A third student residence hall is being built to be ready by fall 2024, Fortune 500 company IFF will open its new citinnovation center next spring as Florida Poly's first high-tech partner on campus, and a new engineering building will soon begin construction. These new buildings will be in addition to the state-of-the-art Applied Research Center , a 90,000 square-foot academic facility that opened its doors last year, substantially expanding the University's research capabilities.

SOURCE Florida Poly