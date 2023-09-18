Kiosk Industry News For September 2023







We have a writeup by beststockson how to profit from consumer-centric self-service. Its a good article and kiosk industry is referenced.

Finally, new entries on Best Offer inventory. Thirty top of the line telehealth units with vitals. Also a large quantity of Crane BNR cash recyclers. Seller will take best offer. Normally on-sale for $4K each.

Restaurant News - new digital-only Whataburger just opened in Austin. Also a nice case study with Aramark.

ADA - HHS issued NPRM on proposed changes to Section 504 rules. It appears to mainly affect telehealth, thin clients, chromebooks, websites of course as well as mobile apps. There is some kiosk but not much. They are looking forward to December 2023 and the new guidelines from the U.S. Access Board. We have a couple of new and updated posts by TPGi that are not to be missed.

News 9/15/2023:



ADA Kiosks – HHS Section 504 Proposed Rule Writeup

NRF Foodservice Innovation Zone – Free Full Conference Pass (2)

Consumer-Centric Self-Service – How To Profit

Kiosks For Sale – New Inventory

Kiosk Accessibility in Healthcare

Four Rules for Healthcare Stations and Kiosks

Digital-Only Restaurant by Whataburger Opens

Build Your Own LLM

Kiosk Case Study – Aramark POS & Morrison

Touch Screen Outdoor – ELO Outdoor Touch Screen

PCI Kiosk – What About PCI DSS 4.0?

Kiosks at Living Spaces Colorado – In the Wild

SiteKiosk Demo with AI

AVIXA Posts

Real-Time Displays for Spokane Transit System

Generative AI: Coming soon to a wayfinding kiosk

Biometric Kiosk Authentication – Frank Olea

Accessibility and ADA Update – June 2023

Conversational Avatars (Tokkio by NVIDIA)

Cool Stuff at InfoComm 2023

Funnies - Coming in a bit under budget...

Seven Steps to Installing LED Video Walls AV posts on AVIXA

