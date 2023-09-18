Iof All Checkpoints Around The Northern West Bank City Of Nablus

The Israeli occupation forces“IOF” today closed all military checkpoints around the northern West Bank city of Naband tightened the military measures, according to local sources.

They added that the occupation forces closed the Deir Sharaf checkpoint on a main road that connects Nabto Jenin and Tulkarm and held and thoroughly checked Palestinian vehicles.

The forces also closed the Sorra checkpoint in two directions and prevented the residents from crossing it, as well as the Hawara checkpoint south of Naband another road in the same area.

The Israeli military claimed shots were fired at the army's Deir Sharah checkpoint and that the occupation forces were searching for the shooters.