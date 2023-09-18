Almost Tonne Of Rubbish Pulled From Lake Geneva

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) For the 31st time, volunteers took part in this initiative by the aqua-diving association“Genève action lac propre”, supported by donations, the canton and local authorities. There were 150 participants, down on previyears. The lower attendance was reflected in the volume recovered, which in recent years has been well over a tonne.
+ Why don't the Swiss recycle more plastic?
Despite this,“the results of this collection are unfortunately still as impressive as ever”, say those in charge of the scheme. The haul included 485kg of cans, almost 250kg of glass bottles and almost the same volume of PET bottles. But in addition to these regulars, the search always turns up a few treasures.Treasures
This year, participants collected a washing machine drum, ten car tyres, two computers and thousands of cigarette butts. They worked both by diving into the lake and by walking along the shore.
On Saturday evening a film about 30 years of cleaning up the lake was shown.On Sunday the mayor of Geneva, Alfonso Gomez, and the head of the cantonal police, Monica Bonfanti, took part in the official ceremony. There were also entertainment stands to raise public awareness of the importance of this initiative.
MENAFN18092023000210011054ID1107091832
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.