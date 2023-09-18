Swiss Parliament Approves Millions For Economic Promotion

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The two largest envelopes were the subject of debate. Both the federal government and the House of Representatives wanted to earmark CHF233 million for the promotion agency Switzerland Tourism, while the Senate wanted an additional CHF13 million. In the end, the Senate decided against the increase on Monday.
+ Canton Vaud wants to raise its profile
With regard to the amount for the Regional Development Fund for 2024-2031, the government, supported by the House, had earmarked CHF217.3 million, but the Senate wanted CHF12.7 million more than that, before finally relenting.The two chambers had already reached an agreement on the other four credit requests, concerning export promotion (CHF99 million), the promotion of Switzerland as a business location (CHF18.5 million), the development of e-government (CHF32.8 million) and the promotion of innovation (CHF45.4 million).
MENAFN18092023000210011054ID1107091828
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.