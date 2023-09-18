Swiss Parliament Approves Millions For Economic Promotion

With regard to the amount for the Regional Development Fund for 2024-2031, the government, supported by the House, had earmarked CHF217.3 million, but the Senate wanted CHF12.7 million more than that, before finally relenting.

