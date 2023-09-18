Monday, 18 September 2023 10:12 GMT

CTS EVENTIM And Austrian Ski Association Agree Long-Term Partnership


9/18/2023 2:10:43 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)


EQS-Media / 18.09.2023 / 12:20 CET/CEST

CTS EVENTIM and Austrian Ski Association agree long-term partnership

Hamburg/Innsbruck, 18 Sept. 2023 – CTS EVENTIM, a leading international provider of ticketing services and live entertainment, and the Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV) have agreed a long-term partnership covering all major Ski Austria events, including World Cup events, in Austria.

Tickets for the World Cup and World Championships are now on sale through ÖSV's online shop . EVENTIM Sports built the shop on the proven EVENTIM.Tixx system. In addition, the shop is connected to the high-reach ticketing sites oeticket and eventim.de , which will also sell the tickets. Fans will be able to buy advance tickets in brick-and-mortar sales outlets across Austria and Germany as usual.

The partnership with CTS EVENTIM will bring ÖSV and ski fans everywhere numerbenefits.

An interface between the new online shop and the CRM system will allow ÖSV to further optimize its services and communicate better and more directly with ski fans. The association will have more flexibility when it comes to building and designing event pages. It will also be able to tap into the full marketing power of the biggest ticketing platforms in Austria and Germany.

For ski fans, the shop page now displays more information about the events, and the fully digital ticketing process means they can easily share tickets and gain faster access to events. This is made possible by EVENTIM.Access, a mobile ticket-checking system used at the venues. It is designed to enable fast, simple, and reliable ticket checks, even with large numbers of visitors.

Christian Scherer , Secretary-General of ÖSV:“Our partnership with CTS EVENTIM is about giving Ski Austria fans full access to tickets on and providing a friction-free experience for fans attending our World Cup events in winter 2023/24 and our major events at Kulm in 2024 and in Saalbach in 2025.”

Jens Brämer , Managing Director of EVENTIM Sports:“We're delighted that ÖSV has chosen EVENTIM.Tixx. The partnership underscores the power and flexibility of our digital platform, which we'll continue to refine in the coming years in collaboration with ÖSV. All Ski Austria fans can now receive excellent digital services and all key information about Ski Austria events from a single source.”

The Ski Austria World Cup events deliver first-class winter sporting action every year. The next World Cup season kicks off in late October 2023 with the Alpine Ski World Cup in Sölden. Tickets for all 15 events went on sale on 1 September 2023.


About CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is a leading international provider of ticketing services and live entertainment. About 250 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company's systems – through physical box offices and mobile/online portals. These portals include the brands
eventim.de ,
oeticket,
ticketcorner.ch ,
ticketone.it
and
entradas. The CTS EVENTIM Group also includes a number of companies promoting concerts, tours, and festivals such as Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Hurricane, Southside and Lucca Summer. According to Pollstar's global rankings for 2022, the EVENTIM Group is the third-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues, such as the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin, and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2022, the Group generated revenue of EUR 1.9 billion across more than 20 countries.


Press contact

Christian Colmorgen
Head of Corporate Communications

Tel. +49 40 380 788 7299


End of Media Release

Issuer: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Key word(s): Enterprise

18.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Phone: 0421/ 3666-0
Fax: 0421/ 3666-290
E-mail:
Internet:
ISIN: DE0005470306
WKN: 547030
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1728519


End of News EQS Media

MENAFN18092023004691010666ID1107091814

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search