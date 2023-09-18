Near Intelligence Inc. (Nasdaq: Nir) Is 'One To Watch'



For Q2 2023 ended June 30, Near reported revenue of $17.7 million, up 19% over Q2 2022

For the same 2023 period, the company reported GAAP gross profit of $12.1 million

Near's GAAP gross margin for Q2 2023 was 68%

The company's Q3 2023 guidance forecasts total revenue in the range of $18 million to $20 million Near holds 10 patents globally and has a multiyear head start on gathering unique data points

Near Intelligence (NASDAQ: NIR) , a Privacy-Safe Geospatial Intelligence Platform, curates one of the world's largest sources of intelligence on people and places. Near's patented technology analyzes data to deliver insights on approximately 1.6 billion unique user IDs across 70 million points of interest in more than 44 countries. With Near's three-pillared approach – high-quality data, privacy, and AI – operational and marketing leaders are empowered with solutions to successfully engage and grow their businesses at scale. With a presence in Pasadena, San Francisco, Paris, Bangalore, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo, Near serves enterprises in diverse industries, including retail, real estate, restaurants, travel/tourism, telecom, media, and more.

Established in 2012, Near employs vast data volumes to comprehend consumer behavior across digital and physical realms, ensuring privacy compliance through anonymization and...

