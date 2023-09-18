Ainewsbreaks Soundthinking Inc. (Nasdaq: Ssti) Acquires Innovator In Intelligent Weapons Detection Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SoundThinking (NASDAQ: SSTI)
(formerly ShotSpotter Inc.) is a leading public safety technology company that combines data-driven solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and community assistance groups. On Aug. 18, 2023, the company acquired SafePointe LLC, an innovator in intelligent weapons detection technology. Backed by a team with more than a decade of experience in developing, fielding and monitoring perimeter and route security in the most challenging global surroundings, SafePointe's AI-based solution is designed for high-traffic environments that require highly secure, frictionless access in a low-profile form factor. ROTH MKM acted as financial advisor to SafePointe in its acquisition by SoundThinking.
To view the full press release, visit
About SoundThinking Inc.
SoundThinking is a leading public safety technology company that combines data-driven solutions and services for law enforcement, civic leadership and community assistance groups to drive more efficient, effective and equitable public safety outcomes. Its SafetySmart(TM) platform includes ShotSpotter(R), the leading acoustic gunshot detection system, CrimeTracer(TM), the foremost law enforcement search engine, CaseBuilder(TM), a one-stop investigation management system, and ResourceRouter(TM), software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. SoundThinking products and technologies are used by more than 200 customers and 2000+ agencies worldwide and has been designated a Great Place to Work(R) Company. For more information, visit
.
