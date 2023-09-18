420 Expo 2023: Celebrating The Cannabis Culture

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cannabis enthusiasts, investors, decision-makers, and business owners, are invited to attend the
420 Expo 2023
to be held in New Jersey Expo Center, Edison, NJ from September 29 – October 1, 2023. The electrifying event is set to blaze the ever-evolving cannabis landscape, including medical experts discussing the therapeutic potential of cannabis and professionals sharing their success stories.
420 Expo 2023 is a one-of-a-kind gathering that celebrates the world of cannabis culture, from its insightful medical applications to its important role in mainstream culture. Featuring the legendary Cheech Marin as a special guest host, the dynamic cannabis convergence promises to deliver the...
Read More>>
To learn more, please visit
.
About CannabisNewsWire
CannabisNewsWire
(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text
CANNABIS to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:
CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
303.498.7722 Office
CannabisNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN18092023000224011066ID1107091764
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.