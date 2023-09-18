Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Experts Explore Ways For Brands To Expand Reach, Foster Nft Community Growth

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, the revolutionary retail trading app for stocks and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange Limited, and key team members released the latest in its new Twitter Spaces series. The series, titled“Upstream Up Close,” features 10- to 15-minute conversations about NFTs, blockchain and trading on Upstream. The most recent release was the seventh episode, and the segment focused on how brands can grow their communities by tapping into NFT markets. Upstream officials participating in the release included Vanessa, Upstream head of marketing; Amanda, client success manager; and Anastasia and Fernanda, digital marketing specialists. Specifically, the group discussed reaching untapped audiences through Discord, Twitter, Reddit and Telegram.“Our conversation revolved around the potential of NFTs to reach untapped markets and audiences,” said the announcement regarding the release.“The uniqueness of NFTs lies in their ability to transcend boundaries and captivate diverse demographics, including art enthusiasts, gamers and collectors. Brands embracing NFTs open doors to entirely new audiences they may not have engaged with previously.”
About Upstream
Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange. Powered by Horizon Fintex's proprietary matching-engine technology, the exchange enables investors to trade shares in dual-listed companies, NFTs, shares in IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. and international equities, and celebrity ventures directly from the app. For more information about the company, visit
