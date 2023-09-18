Cryptonewsbreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (Dlmi) Names Seasoned Veteran As Strategic Advisor

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a leading multi-strategy operating company specializing in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, announced that founder and managing partner of SkyBridge, Anthony Scaramucci, has joined the company as a strategic advisor. SkyBridge is a global alternative investment firm. In addition, Scaramucci is the founder and chairman of SALT, a globally renowned thought leadership forum and venture studio; he also cofounded investment partnership Oscar Capital Management, which was ultimately acquired by Neuberger Berman in 2001. Scaramucci has an impressive resume and has gained unparalleled expertise in finance, technology and business strategy throughout his career. He was named as the #47 Influencer in Crypto and Blockchain by Cointelegraph in 2022; he was also ranked #85 in Worth Magazine's Power 100: The 100 Most Powerful People in Global Finance in 2016, and he received Ernst & Young's New York Financial Services Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2011.
“I cannot begin to explain how important and incredible it is to have Mr. Anthony Scaramucci join our Diamond Lake Minerals advisory board,” said Diamond Lake Minerals CEO Brian J. Esposito in the press release.“Not only is Anthony a dear friend, he is someone I highly admire and respect. He is one of the hardest working professionals I have ever met, yet also one of the kindest and most accessible as well. Having someone as esteemed, credible and seasoned in business, finance and technology as Anthony supporting our vision speaks volumes for the direction we are taking this wonderful entity, and together we will correctly pave the way for future companies to follow.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.
Founded in Utah in 1954,
Diamond Lake Minerals is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. The company's
goal
is
to
responsibly
innovate and develop
valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money, digital assets. DLMI's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at
.
