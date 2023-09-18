Investornewsbreaks Safety Shot (Nasdaq: Shot) Plans To Develop Detox Product, File Ind With Fda

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, is looking to develop its Safety Shot functional beverage platform. The company announced plans to develop a concentrated form of its proprietary Safety Shot offering designed to treat alcohol poisoning in hospital and emergency settings. The Safety Shot beverage, which is slated for a Q4 2023 launch, is the first patented beverage that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. The company believes a concentrated form of the beverage has potential as a rapid treatment for alcohol poising, which causes 2,200 deaths
each year and leads to 52 million hospital emergency department visits a year from people suffering from acute alcohol consumption.“We believe a concentrated form of Safety Shot could offer an easy-to-administer, immediately supportive aid or treatment for acute alcohol consumption to help prevent alcohol poisoning and related deaths,” said Safety Shot chief scientific officer Dr. Glynn Wilson in the press release.“With 52 million people rushed to the ER each year due to acute alcohol consumption, we believe that prescription-grade Safety Shot could be used in a variety of settings including ambulances, hospitals, clinics, and entertainment venue-based medical emergency centers. We anticipate filing an investigational new drug ('IND') application with the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration for this alcohol-poisoning-related indication.”
About Safety Shot
Safety Shot, a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to launch Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. The company plans to spin off legacy assets from its Jupiter Wellness business to unlock value for shareholders.
