Investornewsbreaks Venhub Announces Launch Of Second Funding Round

To view the full press release, visit

About VenHub

VenHub is a cutting-edge retail solution that reimagines the shopping experience through smart automation. Blending the convenience of digital technology with the human-centric touch of traditional stores, VenHub offers 24/7 autonomoperations. Its innovative design ensures a seamless, efficient and personalized customer journey while also providing business owners with valuable data-driven insights. As the future of retail, VenHub is setting a new benchmark for modern-day commerce. For more information, visit the company's websites at and invest.VenHub.

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN