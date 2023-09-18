Investornewsbreaks Venhub Announces Launch Of Second Funding Round

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) VenHub, a trailblazing division of AutonomSolutions, Inc., today unveiled the commencement of its second round of funding. In an effort to continue redefining Smart Store solutions worldwide, the company has strategically selected Jumpstart Micro, dba Issuance Express, as its Regulation CF equity crowdfunding platform portal for the second round of funding.“Today marks a significant chapter in our journey to elevate VenHub as a global brand,” said VenHub CEO Shahan Ohanessian.“We understand the enormdemand, recognize the urgent need for the VenHub solution worldwide, and acknowledge our pivotal role in the autonomretail arena. We bear a profound responsibility, and every step we take is driven with an unwavering foand determination.”
About VenHub
VenHub is a cutting-edge retail solution that reimagines the shopping experience through smart automation. Blending the convenience of digital technology with the human-centric touch of traditional stores, VenHub offers 24/7 autonomoperations. Its innovative design ensures a seamless, efficient and personalized customer journey while also providing business owners with valuable data-driven insights. As the future of retail, VenHub is setting a new benchmark for modern-day commerce. For more information, visit the company's websites at and invest.VenHub.
