Norway Pledges Cash For Life-Saving Assistance In Libya

“The funding from Norway will be provided via the Norwegian Refugee Council, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and the EU, all of which are working under extremely difficult circumstances to save lives and help survivors by providing food, medicine and shelter,” Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, minister of international development, said in a statement.

The Scandinavian country stands ready to provide further assistance, the minister said. The disaster has claimed at least 5,500 lives in Libya.

“The Norwegian Embassy in Cairo is following the situation closely and is in contact with our partners to ensure that we have the best possible overview of the situation in the affected areas,” she said.

The Norwegian government has decided to close its embassy in Bamako, capital of Mali, by the end of 2023. The decision came as the United Nations (UN) Security Council had adopted a resolution terminating the [Read More]

Norway is proposing to open parts of its continental shelf for commercial seabed mineral activities. As part of the opening process, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has conducted a resource assessment for the designated area. The [Read More]





Famagusta Gazette



