Israel Beats Japan 3-2 In Davis Cup World Group 1

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Israel edged out Japan 3-2 in the World Group I matches of the Davis Cup tennis tournament on Sunday.
The indoor hardcourt best-of-five series took place at the Shlomo Group Arena in the coastal city of Tel Aviv.
After concluding Day 1 on Saturday with a 1-1 tie, Japan clinched the doubles match at the start of Day 2. Ben McLachlan and Kaito Uesugi defeated Daniel Cukierman and Edan Leshem 6-2, 7-6(2).
However, world No. 372 Cukierman bested 146th-ranked Sho Shimabukuro 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(4) to level the score in the fourth match.
In the pivotal fifth match, Yshai Oliel, ranked 470th globally, rebounded from a 6-2 first-set defeat to triumph over world No. 193 Shintaro Mochizuki 7-5, 6-0 in the subsequent sets, sealing Israel's overall win. ■ Author
