Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Australia's Ambassador

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met on Monday with HE Ambassador of Australia to Qatar Shane Flanagan.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation ties between the two countries. (QNA)
