Craig brings over 20 years of extensive experience across varimedia channels, including, Linear, Digital, CTV/OTT/Video, Social, Programmatic, and Cross-Platform advertising, making him a valuable asset to Sonobi's strategic framework.

Sonobi Strengthens CTV Advertising Division with Notable New Hire, Senior Vice President of CTV: Craig Schwarz

Craig's involvement in the CTV space dates back to its inception and his profound industry knowledge is complemented by a vast network of client, agency, and business relationships across North America. His arrival signals a significant boost to Sonobi's CTV advertising efforts.

Schwarz reflected on his decision to join the company by stating: "My experience as a client with Sonobi left a lasting impression. Their unwavering commitment to being client-centric, combined with their stellar reputation in the market along with an exceptional team, made it an easy choice for me. I'm excited to be a part of a company that not only values its clients but also consistently delivers top-notch service."

Experience & Innovation

During his 14-year tenure at Havas, Craig played a pivotal role in shaping the agency's media landscape. As the Director of Havas' Short Form Media Group, he doubled the Short Form Business Unit's revenue from $250 million to over $500 million. He excelled in structuring and managing agency deals and contributed significantly to successful new business pitches and wins.

At Havas, Schwarz was instrumental in fostering industry relationships, hosting media summits for publishers and ad tech players to engage directly with his team and the agency. His innovative leadership also drove the rapid expansion of the Edge CTV/OTT offering, with the business revenue soaring from zero to $30 million in just 18 months. Craig's extensive experience and leadership have left an indelible mark on the industry.

As Vice President at MediaMath, Schwarz assumed a pivotal role in establishing strategic partnerships with agencies, brands, and marketers significantly shaping the company's CTV sales strategy. Working closely with product and leadership teams, he orchestrated the growth of CTV while optimizing buy-side strategies. Schwarz's influence extended to championing data integration and measurement standards, both internally and externally, contributing to a more robust and accountable CTV advertising ecosystem. His dedication to the CTV space also manifested in his facilitation of marketing materials and initiatives, driving MediaMath's presence in this rapidly evolving landscape.

Craig's impact extended beyond internal operations as he collaborated with partners to expand programmatic inventory access across diverse distribution points, solidifying MediaMath's position as a programmatic leader in the CTV realm. His strategic insights weren't limited to CTV, as he provided valuable guidance in the linear space, supporting MediaMath's Client Services teams in delivering exceptional solutions to agency and brand clients. Schwarz's tenure as Vice President at MediaMath was characterized by innovation, collaboration, and a relentless commitment to success within the ever-evolving advertising technology industry.

Elevating Growth & Innovation

Schwarz's arrival at Sonobi marks a strategic vision to fortify the business's sales strategy and leadership. He brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation, driven by a genuine enthusiasm for shaping the company's vision of success.

Craig details his excitement by stating, "I'm thrilled to be a part of Sonobi's journey in ad tech. We're paving the way for agencies to seamlessly access premium CTV inventory. Sonobi's decade-long commitment to nurturing publisher relationships ensures we lead with efficiency, affordability, and precision in data. As your trusted supply partner, we're poised to elevate your In-App, Mobile, and Desktop (Video and Display) campaigns to new heights."

Capitalizing on his extensive network and connections, Schwarz aims to create a more profound impact on the company's growth and success. Collaborating closely with Sonobi's current leaders, who share a harmonibusiness philosophy, excites him. Together, they aim to establish ambitigoals and achieve them as Sonobi expands, laying the foundation for long-term impact. Schwarz places a premium on client-centricity and ethical practices, unwavering in his commitment to exploring innovative approaches.

Michael Connolly, CEO of Sonobi, expressed his enthusiasm about Craig Schwarz joining the team, saying, "Craig's exceptional track record and unwavering commitment to excellence make him the perfect addition to our organization. His leadership will play a pivotal role in driving our company's development initiatives, and we are eager to leverage his expertise as we continue to chart our path towards greater success."

