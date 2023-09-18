Blo Blow Dry Bar Expands Footprint In North Carolina With Customers Turned Franchisees

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar , North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, is happy to announce the opening of its newest location in Raleigh, North Carolina. Located at 815 Springfield Commons Drive Suite 105, the new bar offers guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, pfive signature makeup looks and a brand-new selection of customized looks to provide endless inspiration. Also, the new bar will offer a founder's rate for its signature Mane Squeeze Membership to the first 50 people to sign up. The membership includes two blowouts a month for $75 (normally priced at $55 each), p$5 off each additional blow out, 10% off retail and makeup services, a complimentary birthday blowout, and a complimentary monthly add-on perk.



The new bar is owned and operated by Clarence and Tasha Hartman, a dynamic husband-wife team who are also first-time franchisees. Both have spent a total of 30 combined years in the finance industry, working as accountants. Alongside her finance career, Tasha has vast experience as a personal trainer which sparked her desire to enter the beauty industry and drives her commitment to helping individuals to feel their best and achieve overall wellness. Their first introduction to Blo Blow Dry Bar was as consumers when Tasha discovered a haven where she always left feeling like the best version of herself. When their family moved to Raleigh in 2022, they saw that the nearest Blo Blow Dry Bar was nearly an hour away and the Hartman's realized the great opportunity that laid in front of them.

"Clarence and I saw first-hand that North Raleigh was in need of this type of service, and we are thrilled to serve as the solution," said Tasha. "Our belief in the brand coupled with our dedication to helping women look and feel their best, makes Blo Blow Dry Bar the perfect fit."

To celebrate the opening, Blo Blow Dry Bar guests will be able to purchase a single discounted blowout for $40, this offer runs from September 29, 2023 through October 8, 2023.

"My wife and I have experienced the wonderful services Blo has to offer and we're eager to share that experience with the members of our community," added Clarence.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous, while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, pa wide assortment of customized looks including updo's and braids. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is open Monday - Saturday 9 am - 6 pm and Sunday 10 am – 6 pm For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar in Raleigh, please visit or call (919)-355-5545.

About Blo Blow





Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 140 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit

