(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
RealtyJuggler. The complete CRM solution for Real Estate Agents
FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Today, RealOrganized, Inc. announced the availability of real estate sphere incubation training for RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software . This training provides concrete ways for you to maintain and build relationships with past clients, friends, relatives, neighbors, and business associates.
"Many real estate agents foon incubating fresh new leads. While fresh leads are important, you will work twice as hard to close a deal with a stranger, then with a friend or past client. By maintaining contact with past clients, you stand a good chance of being their agent when they decide to buy or sell real estate. After all, they already know and trust you.” explained Frank Larnerd, RealOrganized, Inc.'s Email Postmaster.
Small gestures go a long way. Send an annual Christmas card in the postal mail. Make a periodic phone call to see how things are going. Send a postcard to geographic farms with a just sold and just listed summary. Wish friends happy birthday or call them on the anniversary of their home purchase. Gently remind potential clients of availablity for real estate advice or help. This lighter approach works wonders with clients and leads.
Training is complementary and is one of the numerbenefits that is included with a RealtyJuggler membership or free trial.
RealtyJuggler has an extremely easy-to-use interface as well as training materials such as user manuals and huge library of topic-focused video tutorials. RealtyJuggler Support Engineers are also available for questions via email and phone as well as provide scheduled one-on-one training so that members can learn in the way that is best for them.
About RealtyJuggler - RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, touching past clients, managing transactions and much more. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerfeatures designed specifically for real estate, including transaction management, listing feedback, drip Letters, real estate flyers, the ability to print mailing labels, and much more.
RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique triple foon ease of use, low cost, and friendly technical support.
About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create the simplest and most affordable organizational software for the real estate industry.
Visit:
for more information.
Contact:
RealOrganized, Inc.
RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software
Telephone: (970) 672-3467
RealtyJuggler and RealOrganized are TM RealOrganized, Inc.
###
Scott Schmitz
RealOrganized, Inc
+1 970-672-3467
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN18092023003118003196ID1107091726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.