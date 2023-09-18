Alcohol Gummies Market Anticipated To Reach $16.3 Million By 2031, Driven By Robust 4.3% Cagr During 2022-2031

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- An increase in demand for consumption of alcohol gummies drives the growth of the global Alcohol Gummies Market . However, lack of consumer awareness about the availability of alcohol gummies, particularly in emerging nations in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa restricts the market growth. Moreover, increased demand for handmade confections with alcohol presents new opportunities in the coming years.

The alcohol gummies market size was valued at $10.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $16.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Top Key Players:

Arewa Treats,

Maggie Lyon Chocolatiers,

Kate & Belle,

The Candy Store,

Sugarfina LLC,

SugarSin,

Inebriated Baker,

Lolli & Pops,

Smith & Sinclair US,

Squish Candies

Alcohol gummies' market expansion may be constrained by the adverse effects of excessive usage. For instance, alcohol gummies have a lot of sugar in them, so if one eat too many of them, one can get digestive issues, hair loss, nerve damage, sickness, bloating, constipation, and exhaustion.

The spirit segment to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period

Based on type, the spirit segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global alcohol gummies market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period. The growing consumption of spirits is driving the growth of the segment. However, the cocktail segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The market players such as Smith & Sinclair and Osito & Co. are offering cocktail gummies as one of the products in their product portfolio.

By distribution channel, it is classified into online and offline. The offline segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The aim of manufacturers is to increase the visibility of their products on store shelves; as a result, they typically concentrate on specialized retailers. Alcohol gummies are now available in a wider variety at specialty stores. As specialty stores provide opportunities for discounts and the benefit of immediate satisfaction, the alcohol gummies market is expanding.

Regional Analysis:

The region that dominated the global alcohol gummies market in 2021 was Europe, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The region's market is primarily influenced by the rising customer desire for these products, their accessibility in a range of flavors, and the trend of consuming them on special occasions. According to European cultural customs, these handmade alcoholic confections are consumed on special occasions, vacations, and holidays. All these alcohol gummies market trends are creating alcohol gummies market opportunities in the global market.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global alcohol gummies market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Consumers in most of the nations in this region choose to purchase premium alcohol gummies from specialty stores due to the distinctive variety of appealing products offered and the convenient packaging. It appears that customers are opting for premium products. However, the North America region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The primary factors influencing the market growth in the region include increase in popularity of the products due to consumer preferences, their availability in a variety of flavors, and the regional tradition of consuming them on special occasions.

By nature, the market is divided into alcohol infused and alcohol flavored. The alcohol infused segment is growing at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Gummies that have been prepared with alcohol are known as alcohol-infused gummies. Alcohol-infused gummies are produced using gin, rum, whiskey, and many other types of alcohol. Alcohol-infused gummies are rising in popularity, especially among young people.

