Blockchain And Fintech Expand With Diversity And Inclusion

(MENAFN- 3BL) Digital assets and blockchain exemplify financial technology and services that can change the trajectory of economies while benefiting many global participants. Franklin Templeton's Chief Diversity Officer Regina Curry and Head of Digital Assets Roger Bayston believe creating workplaces with intentional collaborative, inclusive, and debiasing practices can impact innovation and business growth.
Visit Franklin Templeton Institute to read the full article where Curry and Bayston discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion in the fintech and blockchain arenas.
