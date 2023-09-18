Alkermes Commemorates World Suicide Prevention Day

(MENAFN- 3BL) On World Suicide Prevention Day, we remember all those affected by suicide. In 2020, the United States had 1 death by suicide every 11 minutes. But help is available.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, dial 988 to find help and support.
