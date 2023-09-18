'That's Why I Take Care Of My Son': Elon Musk When Turkey President Erdogan Asks 'Where Is Your Wife?' | Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Be it tense office meetings of X, or exclusive high-class events, Elon Musk never shies away from bringing his young son to public events. Recently, he was spotted with one of his sons at a meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Several videos of SpaceX's owner with his kid alongside Turkey's President have been doing rounds on the internet. In one of the viral videos, Elon Musk replies about his wife, Grim.When President Erdogan asked about Elon's Wife, X owner said,\" She is in San Francisco. We are separated now. That's why I take care of my son.\"Erdogan also presented a football to Musk's son. The young toddler was named by his father and mother Grimes“XA-12”.Musk and Grimes separated two years ago. Before Grimes, Musk was also married twice to the British actress Talulah Riley, and once to the Canadian author Justine Wilson.In the video, Erdogan can be seen playing with Elon's kid with a ball. All of them also posed for pictures, which are receiving huge response from the internet.During the meeting, Turkish President Erdogan called on Elon Musk, the head of electric carmaker Tesla, to establish a factory in Turkey.Erdogan, is currently in theto attend the UN General Assembly. During the meeting, the two of them discussed about potential cooperation between Musk's space exploration firm SpaceX and Turkey's space program.The official statement released by the Turkey government said that Erdogan welcomed cooperation with SpaceX on artificial intelligence and Starlink, SpaceX's satellite inteservice. To this, Musk said SpaceX wanted to secure the necessary license to offer Starlink in Turkey.Erdogan is trying to bring investment from the business tycoon. However, prior to Erdogan other leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also met Elon Musk to discuss scope of cooperation in the field of AI, space, and EV.
After Erdogan, Israel Prime Minister Benjimin Netanyahu met Elon Musk during his visit to theand the two interacted on a range of issues including AI and technology.Currently, Tesla has six factories. Two of them are located outside the US, one in Shanghai and another one is near Berlin. The firm is also planning to build one in Mexand planning to come up with one plant in India.
