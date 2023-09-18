Itr Filing Due Date By Companies Extended Till Nov 30

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bringing relief to companies, the government, on Monday, extended the due date for filing income tax returns by companies by one month till November 30.Also Read: Centre's direct tax collections jump 23.5% to ₹8.65 lakh crore, advance tax collections up by 20.7%Other than this, the due date for furnishing audit reports by companies who need to get their accounts audited has been extended by one month till October 31.\"The due date of furnishing of Return of Income in Form ITR-7 for Assessment Year 2023-24, which is 31.10.2023 is extended to 30.11.2023,” the finance ministry said in a statement.Also Read: Windfall tax on crude oil raised to ₹10,000 per tonneTalking about ITRs filed by income tax paying individuals, India broke all its record in FY 23-24. A record 6.77 crore income tax returns for the assessment year 2023-24 were filed till July 31, including 53.67 lakh first-time filers.\"The total number of ITRs for AY 2023-24 filed till 31st July 2023 are more than 6.77 crore, which is 16.1 per cent more than the total ITRs for AY 2022-23 (5.83 crore) filed till 31st July 2022,\" the income tax department said in a statement.Also Read: Windfall tax on crude oil hiked to ₹10,000 per tonne, export duty on ATF reduced to ₹3.5/litreAt the time when deadline for filing income tax returns was about to pass, there were speculations that it will be extended by the government. But the deadline was not extended.The filing of ITRs peaked on July 31, 2023, with over 64.33 lakh ITRs being filed on a single day. The department also received 53.67 lakh ITRs till July 31, 2023, from first-time filers, a fair indication of the widening of the tax base, the department added.Also Read: Advance tax second instalment payment due date: Know the penalty for missing the deadlineOut of 6.77 crore ITRs, 5.63 crore returns have been e-verified, out of which more than 5.27 crore are through Aadhaar-based OTP (94 per cent).Out of the 6.77 crore ITRs filed for AY 2023-24, 49.18 per cent are ITR-1 (3.33 crore), 11.97 per cent are ITR-2 (81.12 lakh), 11.13 per cent are ITR-3 (75.40 lakh), 26.77 per cent are ITR-4 (1.81 crore) and 0.94 per cent are ITR-5 to 7 (6.40 lakh).Over 46 per cent of these ITRs have been filed using the online ITR utility available on the e-filing portal, and the balance has been filed using offline ITR utilities.
MENAFN18092023007365015876ID1107091675
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.