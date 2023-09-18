Tuck Advisors Announces Environmental Partnership With Evertreen

"Through this collaboration, we aim to specifically combat deforestation and promote habitat protection," says Tuck Advisors' Founder and CEO James Marciano . Tuck Advisors has had 1,000 trees planted in Nepal in recognition of the sale of Poets&Quants to Times Higher Education and another 1,000 trees planted in Kenya in recognition of the sale of Dion Training to Axcel Learning . With these two transactions alone, 608 tons of CO2 will be absorbed from the atmosphere over the life of the trees. As an ongoing part of its carbon neutral plan, Tuck Advisors will plant an additional 1,000 trees for every M&A transaction in which they serve as an advisor.

Tree planting can contribute to achieving several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), including:

SDG 1: Less Poverty - Planting trees can provide income and livelihood opportunities for local communities through sustainable forestry practices and eco-tourism.

SDG 13: Climate Action - Trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, helping to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

SDG 15: Life on Land - Trees provide habitat and food for wildlife, prevent soil erosion, and promote biodiversity.

"The world is facing a climate crisis and tree planting is an important part of a comprehensive effort to combat it. We are grateful that Tuck Advisors has chosen to partner withon this life affirming initiative," says Evertreen Co-Founder Dan Ciufo .

You can see the ongoing impact of Tuck Advisors' tree planting efforts via this dashboard

provided by Evertreen.

About Tuck Advisors

Founded by lifelong entrepreneur James Marciano in 2015, Tuck Advisors is an investment bank that provides sell side and buy side M&A advice for companies having a positive social impact in education and healthcare. If you want to learn more, please reach out to [email protected]

or visit .

About Evertreen

Evertreen is the first platform worldwide enabling users to plant real trees online and track them via satellite. Through satellite tracking, users have access to constant updates on growth status, possible diseases, photosynthetic activity, presence of dry and infertile soil, and much more. Evertreen trees are planted directly by local farmers and bring environmental, social, and economic benefits. Each tree is certified

and can be

virtually donated to a third party. If you want to learn more, please reach out to [email protected]

or visit

the Evertreen website .

SOURCE Tuck Advisors; Evertreen