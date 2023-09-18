Lisa Flohr Of Nexterus Named Recipient Of 2023 Women In Supply Chain Award

“This is a well-deserved honor for LFlohr, our Director of Operations, who oversees multiple departments at Nexterus, including domestic operations customer service, International operations customer service and support services (freight audit/payment, claims management),” says Ryan Polakoff, President of Nexterus.“Besides that, she co-parents the solutions department, which handles carrier relations with our strategic partners. On top of all this, she excels in relationship building, both internally and externally, and is admired by her peers, our clients and partners. She is a true asset to our team.”

“This year, we received over 400 submissions, the highest amount of applications not only for this award, but also for all of our awards. What's more, 118 of those applications were submitted by male counterparts, nominating their boss, co-worker or associate. Last year, that figure was just at 75. Also, this year, 39 women self-nominated, a tremenduptick from last year's award, which just saw 12 self-nominations. This shows progress. This shows hope that one day, we won't need an award like this because men and women in the supply chain will be equal,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.“While there's still more work to be done, what we're doing is working. From truck drivers to CEOs, what these winners are doing matters to the future of all supply chains.”

“Women have been making a significant impact in supply chain management, contributing to the growth and innovation of the supply chain industry. As more women join the supply chain workforce, they bring diverse perspectives that can help address complex supply chain problems and improve global supply chain operations. It is important that we empower, recognize and elevate these achievements through initiatives like the Women in Supply Chain Award, as seen through the overwhelming response. Congratulations to all the winners, those who nominated others and the bravery of those who nominated themselves,” adds Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge project, both exclusive sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award.

Nexteis an award-winning third-party logistics provider for small-to-medium-sized businesses. Nextehelps clients find the right technology solution to harness the power of their supply chain, whether that technology involves claims management, transportation management, warehousing, supply chain network optimization, and analytics.

Go to to view the full list of winners. Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 14-15, 2023, in Atlanta. Go to to register and learn more.

About Nexte

Nextesolves urgent and complex supply chain issues, applying expertise and technology to manage and optimize global supply chains. As America's oldest private, non-asset-based, third-party logistics (3PL) company, Nextehelps small and medium-sized companies better compete through the power of their supply chains. With best-in-class strategies and services, Nextegives clients the freedom to build their businesses without being distracted by complex supply chain challenges and teditasks, allowing these companies to improve productivity, efficiencies, and customer service. Please findat nexterus( ).

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to and to learn more.

For More Information, contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

Cell: (404) 421-8497

Email:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at