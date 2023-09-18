Taking Wish-Granting To New Heights: Ohio Senior Takes To The Sky In Hot Air Balloon Journey Of A Lifetime

Hot air balloons ascend into sunny skies for Louise Vadasz's Wish of a Lifetime.

Louise (left) with her dear friend, Elaine Tesler (right), who accompanied her on the ride operated by Heaven Bound Ascensions.

Left to right: Allie Pumpa, Elizabeth Reisman, Louise Vadasz, and Elaine Tesler pose in front of the hot air balloon as operators prepare it for takeoff.

The experience was made possible by Wish of a Lifetime from AARP.

