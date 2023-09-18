Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council Celebrates Minority Business Opportunity Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In anticipation of the 4th annual commemoration of Minority Business Opportunity Week (MBOW), the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC) traveled to New York City last week for the unveiling of the MBOW campaign on the Nasdaq Jumbotron. Accompanied by corporate leaders, business partners and minority business owners from Georgia, the GMSDC's visit to New York on September 13 kicked off a flurry of activity connected to MBOW, a weeklong commemoration of the achievements of minority businesses in Georgia and their contributions to the state's economy. This year's observation of MBOW is September 18 – 22, 2023.
Entitled Georgia Means Business, the Nasdaq Jumbotron featured a photo collage of leaders in our state, including senior executives of Georgia corporations, minority business advocates, minority business owners and the City of Atlanta Mayor. The Jumbotron campaign is a fitting tribute to Georgia's ongoing staas the Number 1 State for Business and its thriving minority business community.
Georgia is recognized for its business-friendly climate, aggressive economic development outreach and positive growth trends in practically every statistical category and industry. Atlanta was recently ranked number one nationally for the percentage of businesses in the city that are owned by minorities, a shining tribute to the healthy climate that allows minority businesses to thrive. Driven by significant incentives designed to attract film, entertainment and gaming production, Georgia now boasts the nation's 3rd largest movie and TV production economy, trailing only New York and California. State officials have also had great success in attracting emerging technology projects such as the manufacturers of electric vehicles, green industry manufacturing facilities and production facilities for the massive batteries that EVs require. Coupled with the deepening of the port in Savannah to accommodate the world's largest class of cargo ships, the state of Georgia is poised to lead for a long time.
As the state's leading minority business development and supplier diversity organization, the GMSDC is one of the top local councils in the National Minority Supplier Development Council network. The GMSDC community transacts $10 billion in annual revenues, with economic impact in excess of $20 billion. The GMSDC serves more than 400 corporations and 1,200 certified Minority Business Enterprises. For more information on the GMSDC and its programs and events, please visit .
About the GMSDC
The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. (GMSDC) is a not-for-profit organization that fosters value-driven partnerships that may otherwise not be possible between the corporate entities and governmental entities in Georgia and the state's small and ethnic minority-owned businesses. With over 400 national and local corporate members and more than 1,200 certified Minority Business Enterprises, the GMSDC is approaching 50 years as a leader in supplier diversity and minority business development. The GMSDC is headquartered in Atlanta and is an affiliate of National Minority Supplier Development Council. For more information, call 404-589-4929 or visit .
