Helping 500 Black Men Buy Houses, Kevan & Ayesha Shelton host the first ever Black Men Buy Houses Workshop

an initiative to assist Black Men to Buy Houses. In an historical event set to take place September 30th, 2023, from 12pm to 3pm at the "The Community Collective for Houston", at location known for "Maximizing Every Occasion," The Shelton's released the details online anticipating 200 men would register, a remarkable 250 men were registered to attend the event within the first 48 hours.

Kevan & Ayesha launched the "Black Men Buy Houses" initiative to address the disparities in purchasing black men often encounter compared to black women. The Shelton's are on a mission to pave a path for Black Men to rebuild their communities. Recognizing the obstacles that inhibit many black men from entering homeownership, they decided to be the change they wanted to see and created an opportunity for men to break down these barriers. As a Homeowner and Home Builder Kevan & Ayesha understand

the systemic challenges and the significance of homeownership in building generational wealth. This unprecedented event is geared towards empowering black men to overcome these hurdles and secure a brighter future through property ownership.

Why is there a disparity for Black Men buying houses

Black men often face formidable challenges when it comes to purchasing homes, which can be attributed to a combination of factors. Firstly, there is a lack of accessible knowledge and information about the homebuying process, leaving many black men unfamiliar with the steps involved and the resources available to them. Secondly, limited financial resources and opportunities hinder their ability to amass the necessary funds for down payments and closing costs. This financial barrier, compounded by historical

inequalities, exacerbates the difficulties they encounter. Furthermore, the scarcity of affordable housing options further compounds the challenge, as many black people find themselves priced out of the market due to rising property costs and a shortage of affordable homes in their communities. As a result, addressing these multifaceted obstacles and implementing targeted initiatives to provide education, resources, and affordable housing solutions is crucial in empowering black men to overcome these challenges and attain the dream of homeownership.

What Resources will be provided at the event

Attendees of the event will have access to a comprehensive range of valuable resources aimed at addressing the challenges faced by aspiring black male homeowners. Representatives from the

Urban League

will be present on-site to discuss and provide information about their affordable housing opportunities, offering a direct avenue for individuals to explore housing options that align with their financial situations. Additionally, The Shelton's have partnered with several banks that will be present to share insights about grant opportunities that can significantly alleviate the financial burden of homebuying. Credit restoration companies will offer their expertise, helping attendees navigate the complexities of credit improvement, a critical aspect of securing favorable loan terms. And lastly, Lenders will also be available to provide guidance and facilitate the mortgage application process, ensuring that participants have a clear understanding of their financing options. With these resources in place, the event aims to equip black men with the knowledge, support, and connections needed to overcome barriers and achieve their homeownership goals.

"This event is crucial for our community. We're addressing challenges faced by Black men in homeownership, offering practical resources and insights to pave the way for generational wealth through real estate. Together, we're empowering our community." – Kevan Shelton

Kevan & Ayesha offering a $5k Grant opportunity

The Shelton's are committed to our community's growth and success. We're proud to offer a $5k grant for one lucky applicant on September 30th towards the purchase of a home. Our dedication is driven by the desire to empower individuals to achieve their homeownership goals, building a stronger future for all.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity –the event is complimentary, to register to attend this free Home Buying workshop, follow the link to RSVP: [Click Here ]. To inquire about Zoom/Skype interviews with LaToya Hurley, email [email protected] or contact Innovating Marketing Group at 346-980-9062.

